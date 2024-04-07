Pizza and Q&A With Local Physicians Assistant - Event Details
Pizza and Q&A With Local Physicians Assistant
Location: CC 306
The Future Healthcare Leaders Society is hosting local Physicians Assistant Paige Lovett for a Q&A event. Paige works in the Emergency Medicine Department at Hilo Medical Center. Her experience as a healthcare provider makes her a great resource for anyone interested in learning more about various aspects of the healthcare field. Bring your questions and come enjoy an engaging conversation, and pizza!
Please RSVP with FHLS President Keith Ward, by emailing uhhfhls@hawaii.edu
For more information, contact: uhhfhls@hawaii.edu (530) 210-0664
