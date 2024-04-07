Pizza and Q&A With Local Physicians Assistant - Event Details

Pizza and Q&A With Local Physicians Assistant Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 5:00pm – 6:30pm Location: CC 306 The Future Healthcare Leaders Society is hosting local Physicians Assistant Paige Lovett for a Q&A event. Paige works in the Emergency Medicine Department at Hilo Medical Center. Her experience as a healthcare provider makes her a great resource for anyone interested in learning more about various aspects of the healthcare field. Bring your questions and come enjoy an engaging conversation, and pizza!



Please RSVP with FHLS President Keith Ward, by emailing uhhfhls@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: uhhfhls@hawaii.edu (530) 210-0664 Tags:

