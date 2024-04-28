Oh Hell Night - Event Details

Oh Hell Night

Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals!



Tonight we will have:

- Snacks

- Refreshments

- Instant Meals

- Spam Musubis



For disability accommodation, contact Ethan Paguirigan at (808) 932- 7377(V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), ethanntp@hawaii.edu by April 15, 2024.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student with a validated SP24UHH-CB or SP24UHH-DCO student ID.

For more information, contact: uhhsadd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

Tags: