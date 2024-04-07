English Brown Bag Lecture with Dr. Douglas Ishii - Event Details
This event is being held online. English
English Brown Bag Lecture with Dr. Douglas Ishii
Please join the English Department for a Brown Bag Lecture with Q&A with Dr. Douglas Ishii. Dr. Ishii will be giving a talk called "If You Were Dancing With Her”: Sonoya Mizuno and the Techno-Orientalist Imagination."
Wednesday, April 10th 1:00 p.m. HST
ZOOM: hawaii.zoom.us/j/98459447039
Meeting ID: 984 5944 7039
Passcode: English
Douglas S. Ishii (he/him) is an assistant professor of Asian American literature & culture at the University of Washington. He teaches classes on comparative Asian American studies, queer of color critique, and art by creators of color after 1945. He is currently completing his first book, on the mainstreaming of Asian American art and media since the Asian American Movement of 1968 to 1977. His scholarly work has been published in venues including American Literature, Camera Obscura: Feminism, Culture, and Media Studies, and The Journal for Asian American Studies, and his public work has appeared on KUOW and in The Account: A Journal of Poetry, Prose, and Thought.
For more information, contact: lpday@hawaii.edu (808) 271-2758
Tags: guest lecture educational
