Psi Chi Pool Party! - Event Details

Psi Chi Pool Party!

Location: Student Life Center Pool

Join us for a night of games, music, and prizes as we celebrate the end of a semester of hard work!

For more information, contact: kianelr@hawaii.edu (808) 443-3862

Psi Chi Pool Party! image

Tags: PSICHI SAC Psychology

