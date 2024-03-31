Psi Chi Pool Party! - Event Details

Psi Chi Pool Party! Friday, April 5, 2024, 5:30pm – 8:30pm Location: Student Life Center Pool Join us for a night of games, music, and prizes as we celebrate the end of a semester of hard work! For more information, contact: kianelr@hawaii.edu (808) 443-3862

Tags:

What's also happening?

Announcements

