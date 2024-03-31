Psi Chi Pool Party! - Event Details
Psi Chi Pool Party!
Location: Student Life Center Pool
Join us for a night of games, music, and prizes as we celebrate the end of a semester of hard work!
For more information, contact: kianelr@hawaii.edu (808) 443-3862
Tags: PSICHI SAC Psychology
