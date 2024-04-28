Accountability & the Limits of the Law: The Rwandan Genocide - Event Details
Accountability & the Limits of the Law: The Rwandan Genocide
Location: UCB 114
Brought to you by the Department of Political Science
Dr. Gahima will be giving an instructional talk outlining the effects that the 1994 genocide had on Rwanda as well as his role in helping to rebuild in the face of this atrocity.
Guest Speaker Dr. Gerald Gahima:
Dr. Gerald Gahima was central to the rebuilding of Rwanda’s justice system in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide. He served as the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Justice of Rwanda from 1996 to 1999 and the country's Attorney General from 1999 to 2003. He is currently an international consultant to UN bodies and other organizations. He is the author of Transitional Justice in Rwanda: Accountability for Atrocity.
For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127
Tags: Politics Genocide Political Science Rwanda Law Accountability Lecture
