TCBES Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

TCBES Seminar Series Presentation Friday, April 5, 2024, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Wentworth 1 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Natural Resource Management Seminar Series presents, "Big Island, Big Challenges: Waste Management in the County of Hawai‘i" with Ramzi I. Manzour, Director, Department of Environmental Management, County of Hawai‘i, on Friday, April 5th at 2 PM HST. The seminar will be held in-person in Wentworth 1 and streamed online via Zoom. All are welcome!



Abstract: Out of sight, out of mind – but what really happens when you flush a toilet or take out the trash? This discussion will dig into the costs and methodologies of managing our waste streams, address the current status of facilities such as the island’s sole landfill and the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant, and how the County of Hawai'i Department of Environmental Management is setting the course for this island to become a leader in environmental stewardship and creating a circular economy. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

