The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat - Event Details

The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat Friday, April 12, 2024, 5:30pm – 7:30pm Location: ʻImiloa "The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat" returns to ʻImiloa on the evening of Friday, April 12.



Don't miss this special Planetarium program created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side Of The Moon" and the first Planetarium experience sanctioned and approved by this groundbreaking and timeless band.



Program Times::



- 5:30 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.



Admission:



- ʻImiloa members — $12

- General Public — $18



For tickets, visit imiloahawaii.org. For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 7, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

UH Hilo Celebrates the Merrie Monarch Festival UH Hilo celebrates the [Merrie Monarch Festival]( ... Kahikuonālani UH Hilo celebrates the [Merrie Monarch Festival]( ... Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ... Oh Hell Night Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals! **Tonight, we will be offering... ...