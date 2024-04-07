The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat - Event Details
The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat
Location: ʻImiloa
"The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat" returns to ʻImiloa on the evening of Friday, April 12.
Don't miss this special Planetarium program created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side Of The Moon" and the first Planetarium experience sanctioned and approved by this groundbreaking and timeless band.
Program Times::
- 5:30 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.
Admission:
- ʻImiloa members — $12
- General Public — $18
For tickets, visit imiloahawaii.org.
For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924
