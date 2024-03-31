Merrie Monarch Enrichment Programs at ʻImiloa - Event Details
Merrie Monarch Enrichment Programs at ʻImiloa
Location: ʻImiloa
Tickets are now on sale for ʻImiloa's Merrie Monarch Enrichment Programs from April 2-5.
Throughout Merrie Monarch week, enjoy numerous workshops; extraordinary hula and mele; plus enthralling films, presentations, and panel discussions with special guests.
For tickets and schedule, visit imiloahawaii.org/merrie-monarch.
For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924
Tags: Merrie Monarch ʻImiloa
