Merrie Monarch Enrichment Programs at ʻImiloa - Event Details

Merrie Monarch Enrichment Programs at ʻImiloa Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 10:00am – 2:30pm Location: ʻImiloa Tickets are now on sale for ʻImiloa's Merrie Monarch Enrichment Programs from April 2-5.



Throughout Merrie Monarch week, enjoy numerous workshops; extraordinary hula and mele; plus enthralling films, presentations, and panel discussions with special guests.



For tickets and schedule, visit imiloahawaii.org/merrie-monarch. For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924

