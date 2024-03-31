Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Merrie Monarch Enrichment Programs at ʻImiloa - Event Details

Merrie Monarch Enrichment Programs at ʻImiloa

Location: ʻImiloa

Tickets are now on sale for ʻImiloa's Merrie Monarch Enrichment Programs from April 2-5.

Throughout Merrie Monarch week, enjoy numerous workshops; extraordinary hula and mele; plus enthralling films, presentations, and panel discussions with special guests.

For tickets and schedule, visit imiloahawaii.org/merrie-monarch.

For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924

Merrie Monarch Enrichment Programs at ʻImiloa image

Tags: ʻImiloa Merrie Monarch

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

UH Hilo Celebrates the Merrie Monarch Festival
UH Hilo celebrates the [Merrie Monarch Festival]( ...
Kahikuonālani
UH Hilo celebrates the [Merrie Monarch Festival]( ...
Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
Oh Hell Night
Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals! **Tonight, we will be offering... ...

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.