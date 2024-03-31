Kahikuonālani - Announcement Details
Kahikuonālani
UH Hilo celebrates the Merrie Monarch Festival (April 1-5, 2024) with a variety of free and fee-based events and activities for the campus ʻohana and the general public.
Please refer to the website for information about events held at the Library, ʻImiloa, Campus Center, and the University Classroom Building.
The complete schedule of activities can be found at hilo.hawaii.edu/chancellor/merrie-monarch/.
For more information, contact: lei.kapono@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7233
Tags: SAC Imiloa Campus Center UHHSA music family educational Library Academic Presentations - Hula - Music - Activities - Cultural Workshops - Enrichment Programs
