Kahikuonālani - Announcement Details

Kahikuonālani UH Hilo celebrates the Merrie Monarch Festival (April 1-5, 2024) with a variety of free and fee-based events and activities for the campus ʻohana and the general public.



Please refer to the website for information about events held at the Library, ʻImiloa, Campus Center, and the University Classroom Building.





The complete schedule of activities can be found at hilo.hawaii.edu/chancellor/merrie-monarch/. For more information, contact: lei.kapono@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7233

