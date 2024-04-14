Kanilehua Coffee + Cards - Event Details
Kanilehua Coffee + Cards
Location: Library Lanai
Join Kanilehua Art & Literary Magazine on Wednesday April 17th 11am - 12pm on the Library Lanai.
Take a break to have a hot cup of coffee while writing a Kanilehua postcard to your future self or a loved one. We have a variety of unique postcards with the artwork of previously published students.
Maybe consider joining the program as the Editor in Chief for the 2024-2025 academic year.
Need a UHHSP24 Validated Student ID.
For more information, contact: kanilehua@hawaii.edu (808) 333-9957
