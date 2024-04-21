Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Farm2U Food Pick-Up (UHHSA) - Event Details

Farm2U Food Pick-Up (UHHSA)

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Pick Up Your Free Food Box from UHHSA!  

April 6th Campus Center Plaza 12:00PM-2:00PM  
April 23rd Campus Center Plaza 4:00PM-6:00PM  

Bring your validated Student ID card!  

For more information contact: (uhhsa7@hawaii.edu)

For disability accommodation, contact Ethan Paguirigan at (808) 932 - 7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY),  (ethanntp@hawaii.edu) by 4/4/24.

Special Restrictions: Validated Student ID required

For more information, contact: uhhsa7@hawaii.edu (808) 895-2479

Farm2U Food Pick-Up (UHHSA) image

Tags: UHHSA Food giveaway Campus Center

