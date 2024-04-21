Farm2U Food Pick-Up (UHHSA) - Event Details

Farm2U Food Pick-Up (UHHSA) Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 4:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Pick Up Your Free Food Box from UHHSA!



April 6th Campus Center Plaza 12:00PM-2:00PM

April 23rd Campus Center Plaza 4:00PM-6:00PM



Bring your validated Student ID card!



For more information contact: (uhhsa7@hawaii.edu)



For disability accommodation, contact Ethan Paguirigan at (808) 932 - 7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), (ethanntp@hawaii.edu) by 4/4/24. Special Restrictions: Validated Student ID required For more information, contact: uhhsa7@hawaii.edu (808) 895-2479

