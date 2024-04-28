Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
Oh Hell Night - Announcement Details

Oh Hell Night

Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals!

Tonight, we will be offering...
- Spam Musubis
- Instant Meals (ramen, mac & cheese)
- Snack bags
- Refreshments (juice, water, soda)

For more information, contact: uhhsadd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

Tags: Campus Center UHHSA

