Oh Hell Night - Announcement Details
Oh Hell Night
Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals!
Tonight, we will be offering...
- Spam Musubis
- Instant Meals (ramen, mac & cheese)
- Snack bags
- Refreshments (juice, water, soda)
For more information, contact: uhhsadd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367
Tags: Campus Center UHHSA
