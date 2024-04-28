Oh Hell Night - Event Details
Oh Hell Night
Location: Campus Center 301
Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals!
Tonight, we will be offering...
- Taco Bell
- Snack bags
- Refreshments
For disability accommodation, contact Ethan Paguirigan at (808) 932 - 7377(V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), ethanntp@hawaii.edu by April 15, 2024.
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student with a validated SP24UHH-CB or SP24UHH-DCO student ID.
For more information, contact: uhhsadd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367
Tags: Campus Center UHHSA SAC
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
- Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
- Oh Hell Night
- Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals! **Tonight, we will be offering... ...
- US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026
- Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.