Oh Hell Week! - Event Details
Oh Hell Week!
Location: Campus Center Plaza
As we are approaching the end of the semester, you know what that means! Oh Hell Week is back and you’re not gonna want to miss it! On April 29th through May 1st, check us out at Campus Center Plaza!
Oh Hell Week provides UH Hilo students with a safe and comfortable space during the last week of instruction to study and prepare for their final exams. During the last week of classes, UHHSA provides students with food, refreshments, supplies, and other resources to help sustain and aid them while they are studying.
Today we will have:
- Snacks
- Refreshments
- Asami’s Kitchen Bentos & Liquid Life Hilo Sandwiches
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student with a validated SP24UHH student ID to participate.
For more information, contact: uhhsadd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367
Tags: Campus Center UHHSA
