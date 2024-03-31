Merrie Monarch Fair - Event Details

Merrie Monarch Fair

Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 9:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

The Student Activities Council presents the Merrie Monarch Fair! Dive into the rich history and culture of the Merrie Monarch Festival. Join us for a walk-through timeline and making a quilt design tote bag. Don't miss out on this celebration!

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a SP24UHH-CB, SP24UHHDCO and/or SP24UHHSAC ID validation. For disability accommodations, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or rnaone@hawaii.edu by 3/14/24.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

