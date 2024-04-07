Pareo Painting - Event Details
Pareo Painting
Location: CC 301
The Student Activities Council presents Pareo Painting. Test your creativity and paint your own pareo! All supplies is on us!
Drinks will be provided.
Special Restrictions: Open to UH Hilo students with an SP24UHH-CB or SP24UHHSAC ID validation. For disability accommodations, please contact Ramona Lefcourt via email (rnaone@hawaii.edu) by 03/25/2024.
For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
