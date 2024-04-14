MarioKart Tournament - Event Details
MarioKart Tournament
Location: CC Plaza
Ready for a race? Enter a friendly competition at the Student Activities Council's Mario Kart Tournament! Spectator welcome to cheer on your friends. Subway sandwiches and drinks provided for the first 40 participants. Prizes will be awarded.
Register now: tinyurl.com/mariokartsac
Special Restrictions: Open to UH Hilo students with an SP24UHH-CB or SP24UHHSAC ID validation. For disability accommodations, please contact Ramona Lefcourt via email (rnaone@hawaii.edu) by 04/05/2024.
For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: SAC MarioKart games Campus Center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
- Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
- Oh Hell Night
- Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals! **Tonight, we will be offering... ...
- US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026
- Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.