MarioKart Tournament - Event Details

MarioKart Tournament

Friday, April 19, 2024, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: CC Plaza

Ready for a race? Enter a friendly competition at the Student Activities Council's Mario Kart Tournament! Spectator welcome to cheer on your friends. Subway sandwiches and drinks provided for the first 40 participants. Prizes will be awarded.



Register now: tinyurl.com/mariokartsac

Special Restrictions: Open to UH Hilo students with an SP24UHH-CB or SP24UHHSAC ID validation. For disability accommodations, please contact Ramona Lefcourt via email (rnaone@hawaii.edu) by 04/05/2024.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

