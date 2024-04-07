Annual Tropical Conservation Biology & Environmental Science - Event Details
Annual Tropical Conservation Biology & Environmental Science
Location: Campus Center Building Room 301
Save the date!
Tha Kaiameaola Club presents the 2024 Annual TCBES Symposium. The theme for this year's symposium is "Hoʻomau: Sustaining Communities & Ecosystems in our Changing Climate." In light of the tragedies that occurred on Maui in August 2023, we want the theme to highlight the strength of community and reflect upon our ʻāina stewardship.
The symposium will be held in Campus Center Building (Room 301) at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo on Thursday, April 11th and Friday, April 12th, 2024 from 9am to 4:30pm.
Registration opens February 15, 2024 Email questions to kctcbes@hawaii.edu. More information to come!
For disability accommodations, contact Tracy Wiegner at (808) 932-7594 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), wiegner@hawaii.edu by April 1.
For more information, contact: kctcbes@hawaii.edu (251) 751-3158
