Pie Day? More like Proto-Indo-European Day! - Event Details

Pie Day? More like Proto-Indo-European Day! Thursday, March 14, 2024, 2:00pm – 4:00pm Location: CC plaza Aloha Kakou, The linguistics club is excited to celebrate Pi day this year (3/14)! with all the other pie enthusiasts. So whose ready to eat PIE and talk PIE (Proto-Indo-European). This event is a talk story in collaboration with Student housing. Come take this opportunity to learn more about various languages, the history of languages, and enjoy some pie. See you there! For more information, contact: rgutshal@hawaii.edu (831) 235-7859

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 10, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Spring 2024 Freshman ʻEleu Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2023 or Spring 2024, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ... Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...