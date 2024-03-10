Pie Day? More like Proto-Indo-European Day! - Event Details
Pie Day? More like Proto-Indo-European Day!
Location: CC plaza
Aloha Kakou, The linguistics club is excited to celebrate Pi day this year (3/14)! with all the other pie enthusiasts. So whose ready to eat PIE and talk PIE (Proto-Indo-European). This event is a talk story in collaboration with Student housing. Come take this opportunity to learn more about various languages, the history of languages, and enjoy some pie. See you there!
For more information, contact: rgutshal@hawaii.edu (831) 235-7859
Tags: Campus Center Linguistics Association of Hawaii Linguistics Language
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Spring 2024 Freshman ʻEleu
- Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2023 or Spring 2024, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ...
- Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
- Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.