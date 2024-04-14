Pāʻina at the Pool - Event Details

Pāʻina at the Pool

Saturday, April 20, 2024, 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: Student Life Center

Pāʻina at the Pool End of Semester Pool Party!



Join SAC in celebrating the end-of-year at the Student Life Center Pool. Cool off, grab a bite to eat, and recharge before diving into Finals. See you there!



April 20th, 2024 at 12pm - 4pm at the Student Life Center

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a SP24 UHH-CB or SP24UHHSAC ID validation. For disability accommodations, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V) 932-7002 (TTY), or rnaone@hawaii.edu by 4/4/24.

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (831) 235-7859

