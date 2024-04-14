Pāʻina at the Pool - Event Details
Pāʻina at the Pool
Location: Student Life Center
Pāʻina at the Pool End of Semester Pool Party!
Join SAC in celebrating the end-of-year at the Student Life Center Pool. Cool off, grab a bite to eat, and recharge before diving into Finals. See you there!
April 20th, 2024 at 12pm - 4pm at the Student Life Center
Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a SP24 UHH-CB or SP24UHHSAC ID validation. For disability accommodations, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V) 932-7002 (TTY), or rnaone@hawaii.edu by 4/4/24.
For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (831) 235-7859
Tags: SAC Student Life Center Pool
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
- Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
- Oh Hell Night
- Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals! **Tonight, we will be offering... ...
- US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2025-2026
- Will you be graduating in the Spring 2025? Are you a US citizen interested in conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2025-2026 ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2025 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2025 departure. Apply today: ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.