"Vai" Film: International Women's Day - Event Details

"Vai" Film: International Women's Day Thursday, March 7, 2024, 7:00pm Location: Campus Center Room 307 In recognition of International Women's Day, come to a free showing of the award-winning film "Vai." "Vai" is a feature film made by nine female Pacific filmmakers, filmed in seven different Pacific countries. It is about the journey of Vai, played by a different indigenous actress, in each of the Pacific countries. The film captures the multifaceted experience of being a Pacific Islander woman, embarking on a journey of empowerment. View the trailer at www.youtube.com/watch?v=EB8i0Z2XonI.





Sponsored by the International Student Association and International Student Services program. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

