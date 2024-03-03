"Vai" Film: International Women's Day - Event Details

Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
Location: Campus Center Room 307

In recognition of International Women's Day, come to a free showing of the award-winning film "Vai." "Vai" is a feature film made by nine female Pacific filmmakers, filmed in seven different Pacific countries. It is about the journey of Vai, played by a different indigenous actress, in each of the Pacific countries. The film captures the multifaceted experience of being a Pacific Islander woman, embarking on a journey of empowerment. View the trailer at www.youtube.com/watch?v=EB8i0Z2XonI.


Sponsored by the International Student Association and International Student Services program.

For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

