Palette Party: Bob Ross Painting - Event Details

Palette Party: Bob Ross Painting Thursday, April 11, 2024, 2:30pm – 3:30pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Palette Party: Bob Ross Painting



Thursday, April 11th @ 2:30. Campus Center Plaza



Follow along, unwind & paint with Bob Ross!



For disability accommodation, contact Ethan Paguirigan at (808) 932 - 7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), ethanntp@hawaii.edu by March 22, 2024. Special Restrictions: Validated Student ID Card For more information, contact: uhhsa11@hawaii.edu (208) 960-4101

