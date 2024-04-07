Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
Palette Party: Bob Ross Painting - Event Details

Palette Party: Bob Ross Painting

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Thursday, April 11th @ 2:30. Campus Center Plaza

Follow along, unwind & paint with Bob Ross!

For disability accommodation, contact Ethan Paguirigan at (808) 932 - 7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), ethanntp@hawaii.edu by March 22, 2024.

Special Restrictions: Validated Student ID Card

For more information, contact: uhhsa11@hawaii.edu (208) 960-4101

