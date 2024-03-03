FAFSA Kokua - Event Details
FAFSA Kokua
Do you have any questions or need help completing the FAFSA? The UH Hilo Financial Aid Office is hosting a FAFSA Kokua Event on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 from 11am - 1pm. The event will be held outside of Hale Kehau Lounge (before the Dining Hall Entrance). Drop-by for one-on-one assistance with a financial aid staff member, no appointment necessary.
For more information, contact: uhhfao@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7449
Tags: financial aid fafsa scholarships
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...
- Spring 2024 Freshman ʻEleu
- Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2023 or Spring 2024, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ...
- Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
- Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.