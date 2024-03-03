FAFSA Kokua - Event Details

FAFSA Kokua Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 11:00am – 1:00pm Do you have any questions or need help completing the FAFSA? The UH Hilo Financial Aid Office is hosting a FAFSA Kokua Event on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 from 11am - 1pm. The event will be held outside of Hale Kehau Lounge (before the Dining Hall Entrance). Drop-by for one-on-one assistance with a financial aid staff member, no appointment necessary. For more information, contact: uhhfao@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7449 Tags:

Announcements

