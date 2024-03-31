Farm2U Food Pick-Up (UHHSA) - Event Details

Farm2U Food Pick-Up (UHHSA) Saturday, April 6, 2024, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Farm2U



Pick Up Your Free Food Box from UHHSA!



April 6th Campus Center Plaza 12:00PM-2:00PM



April 23rd Campus Center Plaza 4:00PM-6:00PM



Bring your validated Student ID card!



For more information contact: uhhsa7@hawaii.edu



For disability accommodation, contact Ethan Paguirigan at (808) 932 - 7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY),

ethanntp@hawaii.edu by 3/19/24 and 4/4/24. Special Restrictions: Validated Student ID required



