Farm2U Food Pick-Up (UHHSA) - Event Details
Farm2U Food Pick-Up (UHHSA)
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Farm2U
Pick Up Your Free Food Box from UHHSA!
April 6th Campus Center Plaza 12:00PM-2:00PM
April 23rd Campus Center Plaza 4:00PM-6:00PM
Bring your validated Student ID card!
For more information contact: uhhsa7@hawaii.edu
For disability accommodation, contact Ethan Paguirigan at (808) 932 - 7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY),
ethanntp@hawaii.edu by 3/19/24 and 4/4/24.
Special Restrictions: Validated Student ID required
For more information, contact: uhhsa7@hawaii.edu (808) 895-2479
