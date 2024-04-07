Kanilehua Matcha & Magazines - Event Details

Kanilehua Matcha & Magazines Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 11:00am – 12:00pm Location: Library Lanai Join Kanilehua on the Library Lanai on April 10th 2024 for Matcha & Magazines.



Stop by for a minute and grab a cup of Matcha tea.

Peruse our selection of current and past issues of Kanilehua Art & Literary Magazine.

Take one home and may be inspired to submit your work to next years edition.

Chat with our team and learn what we do and maybe consider becoming a part of the team.



For more information contact Kanilehua at uhhkani@hawaii.edu.

For disability accommodation, contact Ethan Paguirigan at (808) 932 - 7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), ethanntp@hawaii.edu by 3/15/24. Special Restrictions: Validated Student ID For more information, contact: ethanntp@hawaii.edu (808) 333-9957

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 7, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ... Oh Hell Night Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals! **Tonight, we will be offering... ...