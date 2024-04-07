Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Kanilehua Matcha & Magazines - Event Details

Kanilehua Matcha & Magazines

Location: Library Lanai

Join Kanilehua on the Library Lanai on April 10th 2024 for Matcha & Magazines.

Stop by for a minute and grab a cup of Matcha tea.
Peruse our selection of current and past issues of Kanilehua Art & Literary Magazine.
Take one home and may be inspired to submit your work to next years edition.
Chat with our team and learn what we do and maybe consider becoming a part of the team.

For more information contact Kanilehua at uhhkani@hawaii.edu.
For disability accommodation, contact Ethan Paguirigan at (808) 932 - 7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), ethanntp@hawaii.edu by 3/15/24.

For more information, contact: ethanntp@hawaii.edu (808) 333-9957

Kanilehua Matcha & Magazines image

