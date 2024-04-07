Classy and Glassy - Event Details
Classy and Glassy
Location: Campus Center 301
Indulge your creative side at our wine glass painting event! Plus, enjoy delicious snacks and refreshing drinks while you unleash your artistic talents. Limited spots available, so sign up here now! See you there!
For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at (808) 932-7365, mmkk@hawaii.edu by March 26, 2024.
Special Restrictions: Validated UH Hilo Student ID (SP24UHHDCO and/or SP24UHH-CB)
For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
Tags: Campus Center
