2024 UH Hilo Career Fair - Event Details

2024 UH Hilo Career Fair

Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 11:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza and Room 301

The goal of the Career Fair is to pair students with community organizations that are interested in hiring UH Hilo graduates to fill open positions, or provide current continuing students with internship/practicum opportunities. The Career fair gives UH Hilo students a chance to see what participating organizations have to offer.



Check out job opportunities, Learn about paid internships, Get insight from employers, Gain organization notice

Career Fair Highlights!

40 participating organizations

Professional Headshot photo booth



We look forward to seeing you there!



For disability accommodation, contact Marcy Martinez at 808 932-7355 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), marcyk@hawaii.edu by March 31, 2024.



Special Restrictions: This event is open to UH Hilo and HawCC students and Alumni. Presenters are by invite/ RSVP only.

For more information, contact: Stemploy@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7355

