2024 UH Hilo Career Fair - Event Details

2024 UH Hilo Career Fair

Location: Campus Center Plaza and Room 301

The goal of the Career Fair is to pair students with community organizations that are interested in hiring UH Hilo graduates to fill open positions, or provide current continuing students with internship/practicum opportunities. The Career fair gives UH Hilo students a chance to see what participating organizations have to offer.

Check out job opportunities, Learn about paid internships, Get insight from employers, Gain organization notice
Date: Tuesday, April 9th, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location: UH Hilo Campus Center Plaza and Campus Center 301

Career Fair Highlights!
40 participating organizations
Professional Headshot photo booth

We look forward to seeing you there!

For disability accommodation, contact Marcy Martinez at (808)932-7355 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or marcyk@hawaii.edu by March 31, 2024

Special Restrictions: This event is open to UH Hilo and HawCC students and Alumni. Presenters are by invite/ RSVP only.

For more information, contact: Stemploy@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7355

2024 UH Hilo Career Fair image

