Voter Education Event - Event Details

Voter Education Event Thursday, February 29, 2024, 9:30am – 2:00pm Location: Mookini Library Lanai In collaboration with the County of Hawaii Office of Elections, Disability Services is co-sponsoring the Change Comes One Vote at a Time campaign in preparation for the November 5, 2024 General Election.



The Hawaii County Elections Office will offer educational sessions at their booth for any student who wants to register to vote, or learn about the registration process.



The Voter Education Event will be on February 27 and 29, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mookini Library Lanai.



We hope you will use your voice and vote in the November 5 election! For more information, contact: shirachi@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7623 Tags:

