Meet the Author: Peter Mills - Event Details

Meet the Author: Peter Mills Thursday, March 7, 2024, 4:30pm – 5:30pm Location: Mookini Library: Kilohana Tutoring Center (1st floor / lower level) Talk Story with UH Hilo Professor of Anthropology Peter Mills about his book, Connecting the Kingdom: Sailing Vessels in the Hawaiian Monarchy



In this groundbreaking work, Peter Mills reveals a wealth of insight into the emergence of the Hawaiian nation-state from sources mostly ignored by colonial and post-colonial historians alike. By examining how early Hawaiian chiefs appropriated Western sailing technology to help build their island nation, Mills presents the fascinating history of sixty Hawaiian-owned schooners, brigs, barks, and peleleu canoes. While these vessels have often been dismissed as examples of chiefly folly, Mills highlights their significance in Hawaiʻi’s rapidly evolving monarchy, and aptly demonstrates how the monarchy’s own nineteenth-century sailing fleet facilitated fundamental transformations of interisland tributary systems, alliance building, exchange systems, and emergent forms of indigenous capitalism.



A brief biography of Mills is available on the library's Special Events page. For more information, contact: saxton@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7331

