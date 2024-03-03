Testimony Workshop - Event Details

Testimony Workshop

Friday, March 8, 2024, 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Location: UCB 101

A testimony workshop where students can learn how to prepare and submit testimony, encouraging involvement with state and county legislation.

Special Restrictions: Students need to register using this link: https://forms.gle/MP3jkWS5T9bZhAy6A

For more information, contact: ahirata7@hawaii.edu (808) 785-7406

Tags: