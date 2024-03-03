Testimony Workshop - Event Details
Testimony Workshop
Location: UCB 101
A testimony workshop where students can learn how to prepare and submit testimony, encouraging involvement with state and county legislation.
Special Restrictions: Students need to register using this link: https://forms.gle/MP3jkWS5T9bZhAy6A
For more information, contact: ahirata7@hawaii.edu (808) 785-7406
Tags: Legislature Testimony
