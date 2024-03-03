Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Testimony Workshop - Event Details

Testimony Workshop

Location: UCB 101

A testimony workshop where students can learn how to prepare and submit testimony, encouraging involvement with state and county legislation.

Special Restrictions: Students need to register using this link: https://forms.gle/MP3jkWS5T9bZhAy6A

For more information, contact: ahirata7@hawaii.edu (808) 785-7406

Tags: Legislature Testimony

