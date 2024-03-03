International Women's Day Event & Celebration - Event Details
This event is being held online.
International Women's Day Event & Celebration
Location: Campus Recreation Department - Student Life Center Lobby
In Honor of International Women's Day we will be hosting an event that empowers and celebrates women diversity at the Rec Well Department - Student Life Center! Come experience a FUN afternoon filled with a yoga inspired class with Rachel Calvert; owner of the Balancing Monkey from 1-2PM (inside aerobics room 2). You will also meet various women entrepreneur from within the Big Island community who are inspirational and motivating. Come and also try various food samplings and talk stories with locally inspired diverse group of women.
Special Restrictions: Admission is free to attend and it's open to all University of Hawaii faculty, staff and students.
For more information, contact: vyamaki@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7748
Tags: Women International RecWell Entrepreneur Yoga Class business owner event seminar celebration
What's also happening?
