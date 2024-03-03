International Women's Day Event & Celebration - Event Details

This event is being held online.

International Women's Day Event & Celebration

Friday, March 8, 2024, 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Location: Campus Recreation Department - Student Life Center Lobby

In Honor of International Women's Day we will be hosting an event that empowers and celebrates women diversity at the Rec Well Department - Student Life Center! Come experience a FUN afternoon filled with a yoga inspired class with Rachel Calvert; owner of the Balancing Monkey from 1-2PM (inside aerobics room 2). You will also meet various women entrepreneur from within the Big Island community who are inspirational and motivating. Come and also try various food samplings and talk stories with locally inspired diverse group of women.

Special Restrictions: Admission is free to attend and it's open to all University of Hawaii faculty, staff and students.

For more information, contact: vyamaki@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7748

