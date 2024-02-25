Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Start of Study Abroad Scavenger Hunt! - Event Details

Start of Study Abroad Scavenger Hunt!

Join in on a Scavenger Hunt across UH Hilo Campus! The Center for Global Education and Exchange is going to be posting clues on our Instagram (@uhhglobe) leading students to flyers with flags from our partner schools, that will be located around campus! Those who complete will be awarded a prize from the CGEE!

UH Hilo is partner with 31 universities across the globe! 188,753 students studied abroad in the 2021-2022 year! Check out our Instagram to find clues to other flags hidden around campus! Scavenger hunt goes from Feb. 26th-Feb. 29th.

Applications for study abroad during Summer 2024 and Spring 2025 are due March 1st.

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7489

Start of Study Abroad Scavenger Hunt! image

