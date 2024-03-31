Merrie Monarch Screening/Paint by Numbers - Event Details
Merrie Monarch Screening/Paint by Numbers
Location: Campus Center Room 301
This event provides the opportunity for all UH Hilo students to learn more about
Hawaiian Culture and its premier hula competition.
The Merrie Monarch Screening will showcase a platform on which cultural practices and values can be honored and passed on from generation to generation.
In collaboration with First Year Experience program, UHHSA & FYE plan to facilitate a lei-making activity during this event where students will be given enough supplies to make one yarn lei. And in support of a local business @halepuahawaii, join us in painting a wide variety of paint by numbers kits including: native flowers, islands, and leis.
Join us on April 3, 2024 from 6pm 0 8pm in Campus Center Room 301
Snacks & refreshments will be provided for their engagement throughout this event, while supplies last!
For disability accommodation, contact Ethan Paguirigan at (808) 932 -7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), ethanntp@hawaii.edu by Tuesday March 14, 2024
Special Restrictions: Open to all UH Hilo Students with a validated student ID
For more information, contact: uhhsavp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
Tags: UHHSA FYE Campus Center
