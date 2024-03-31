Merrie Monarch Screening/Paint by Numbers - Event Details

Merrie Monarch Screening/Paint by Numbers

Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301

This event provides the opportunity for all UH Hilo students to learn more about

Hawaiian Culture and its premier hula competition.



The Merrie Monarch Screening will showcase a platform on which cultural practices and values can be honored and passed on from generation to generation.



In collaboration with First Year Experience program, UHHSA & FYE plan to facilitate a lei-making activity during this event where students will be given enough supplies to make one yarn lei. And in support of a local business @halepuahawaii, join us in painting a wide variety of paint by numbers kits including: native flowers, islands, and leis.



Snacks & refreshments will be provided for their engagement throughout this event, while supplies last!



For disability accommodation, contact Ethan Paguirigan at (808) 932 -7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), ethanntp@hawaii.edu by Tuesday March 14, 2024

Special Restrictions: Open to all UH Hilo Students with a validated student ID

For more information, contact: uhhsavp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

