Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission - Announcement Details

Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza.



Theme: Spectacular in the Mundane (showcasing uniqueness in everyday life)



If you would like to have your work showcased, please email us a link to your video with "Spring 2024 Film Festival" as the subject to vvp@hawaii.edu.

Alternatively, you may drop off a flash drive containing your video in mp4 format to Lava Landing.



If you have any questions, please contact us at vvp@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: vvp@hawaii.edu (907) 317-3791

