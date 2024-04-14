Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission - Announcement Details
Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza.
Theme: Spectacular in the Mundane (showcasing uniqueness in everyday life)
If you would like to have your work showcased, please email us a link to your video with "Spring 2024 Film Festival" as the subject to vvp@hawaii.edu.
Alternatively, you may drop off a flash drive containing your video in mp4 format to Lava Landing.
If you have any questions, please contact us at vvp@hawaii.edu.
For more information, contact: vvp@hawaii.edu (907) 317-3791
Tags: Film Festival Event VVP Vulcan Video Productions Student Life Campus Center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...
- Spring 2024 Freshman ʻEleu
- Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2023 or Spring 2024, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ...
- Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
- Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.