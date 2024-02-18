Marble Bars + Open Mic Night! - Event Details

Marble Bars + Open Mic Night! Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 3:00pm – 5:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Come perform or watch UH Hilo students at open mic night! Join us for live entertainment + free food in Campus Center Plaza. For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

Tags:

