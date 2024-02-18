UH Hilo Counseling Services Depression Screening - Event Details

UH Hilo Counseling Services Depression Screening Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 12:30pm – 3:30pm Location: Room CC 306 UH Hilo takes mental health head on.



If you're wondering if depression might be affecting your studies, relationships, or self-worth or any part of your life, UH Hilo counseling services offers free depression screenings and help.





For more info:

UH Hilo Counseling Services:

(808) 932-7465; SSC E-203 For more information, contact: sthornbu@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7862

