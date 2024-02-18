Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
UH Hilo Counseling Services Depression Screening - Event Details

UH Hilo Counseling Services Depression Screening

Location: Room CC 306

UH Hilo takes mental health head on.

If you're wondering if depression might be affecting your studies, relationships, or self-worth or any part of your life, UH Hilo counseling services offers free depression screenings and help.


For more info:
UH Hilo Counseling Services:
(808) 932-7465; SSC E-203

For more information, contact: sthornbu@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7862

