Black History Month Event: Afrofuturism in the Age of AI - Event Details

Black History Month Event: Afrofuturism in the Age of AI Thursday, March 7, 2024, 6:00pm – 7:30pm Location: Campus Center Room 301 "From the Plantation to Implantation Afrofuturism in the Age of Artificial Intelligence"



Presented by Activist, Inventor and Independent Researcher: Steve Martin



In observance of Black History Month at UH Hilo. Please join us for an eye-opening presentation on the origins of Afrofuturism. Discover the role prominent Afrofuturists have played in politics, medicine, science, culture, and the newly developed U.S. bio-economy, developed through the World Economic Forum’s 4th Industrial Revolution. Discover what careers will be in, what jobs will be out, and how artificial intelligence will affect the future of the black community.



Sponsored by the UH Hilo Humanities Division, Department of Kinesiology & Exercise Sciences and SEED grant.



For Disability Services accommodation please contact: Yolisa Duley,

(808) 932-7963 (V); (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or email hduley@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

