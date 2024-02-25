Visiting Artist Lecture: Kamran Samimi - Event Details

Visiting Artist Lecture: Kamran Samimi Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Campus Center 301 February 28, 2-3pm, 2024 - UCB 301



Light refreshments will be served



This presentation is made possible with support through the Hawaii Community Foundation – Laila Twigg-Smith Art Fund, the UH Hilo Droste Bequest and the Art Department at the University of Hawaii Hilo visiting artist program



For additional information contact: Jon Goebel, Art Department,

Associate Professor & PSBN Director goebelj@hawaii.edu, (808) 974-7307



For Disability accommodation contact 933-0816 (V), 933-3334 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: goebelj@hawaii.edu (808) 895-6819 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 25, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Recognition Award Nominations The 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations by Friday, February 23, 2024, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline). ... 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Committee Member Recruitment The Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Program acknowledges individuals, groups, teams, or organizations who have shown strong evidence of their leadership potential based on the values of **Alaka‘i** (Leadership), **‘Ike Pāpālua** (Gift of ... 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ... Spring 2024 Freshman ʻEleu Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2023 or Spring 2024, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ...