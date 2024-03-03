safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details

safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training

Monday, March 4, 2024, 12:30pm – 4:30pm

Location: UCB Room 114

LivingWorks safeTALK 4-hour Suicide prevention training (Suicide Alertness for Everyone)

prepares participants to:

* Become a safeTALK trained suicide alert helper

* Recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide

* Connect the person to first aid and suicide Intervention resources



Co-sponsored by UH Hilo Student Health and Wellness Programs, Hawai‘i Island Prevent Suicide Task Force and DOE Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.



For questions or Disability Accommodations, please contact Yolisa Duley at hduley@hawaii.edu or

(808)932-7963 (V) ( 808)932-7002 (TTY)

Special Restrictions: Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.

For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

