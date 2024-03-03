safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details
safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training
Location: UCB Room 114
LivingWorks safeTALK 4-hour Suicide prevention training (Suicide Alertness for Everyone)
prepares participants to:
* Become a safeTALK trained suicide alert helper
* Recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide
* Connect the person to first aid and suicide Intervention resources
Co-sponsored by UH Hilo Student Health and Wellness Programs, Hawai‘i Island Prevent Suicide Task Force and DOE Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.
For questions or Disability Accommodations, please contact Yolisa Duley at hduley@hawaii.edu or
(808)932-7963 (V) ( 808)932-7002 (TTY)
Special Restrictions: Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.
For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963
