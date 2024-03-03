Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training - Event Details

safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training

Location: UCB Room 114

LivingWorks safeTALK 4-hour Suicide prevention training (Suicide Alertness for Everyone)
prepares participants to:
* Become a safeTALK trained suicide alert helper
* Recognize and support a person with thoughts of suicide
* Connect the person to first aid and suicide Intervention resources

Co-sponsored by UH Hilo Student Health and Wellness Programs, Hawai‘i Island Prevent Suicide Task Force and DOE Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.

For questions or Disability Accommodations, please contact Yolisa Duley at hduley@hawaii.edu or
(808)932-7963 (V) ( 808)932-7002 (TTY)

Special Restrictions: Please note that those who have experienced a recent loss to suicide may find attending this training very difficult and are cautioned against participating.

For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training image

Tags: safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application
The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...
Spring 2024 Freshman ʻEleu
Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2023 or Spring 2024, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ...
Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.