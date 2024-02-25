Black History Month History of Gospel Music Event - Event Details

Black History Month History of Gospel Music Event Thursday, February 29, 2024, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Hosted by Shallon Tore', this presentation will inform the audience by navigating history from slave ships to current times through song, spoken word, dramatic presentation, dance, Negro Spirituals, and traditional gospel songs. This event features soloists, choral works and small ensembles from the Hawaiʻi Island Gospel Community Choir including Barbara Johnson and award-winning gospel artist Shallon Tore'.



Free parking & free entry.



Sponsored by Humanities Division, Departments of Kinesiology & Exercise Sciences, Philosophy, Gender & Womenʻs

Studies & Art.



For Disability Accommodations please contact Yolisa Duley: (808)932-7963 (V); ( 808)932-7002 (TTY); hduley@hawaii.edu by 2/19/2024. For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

