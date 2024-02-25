ʻImiloa's Lā Hānau Event - Event Details

ʻImiloa's Lā Hānau Event Sunday, February 25, 2024, 10:00am – 3:00pm Location: ʻImiloa ‘Imiloa is turning eighteen years old and is celebrating by honoring our native forest birds.



Join ʻImiloa on Sunday, Feb. 25 for a free lā hānau event, sponsored by KTA Super Stores, that will feature fun activities and crafts about Hawaiian manu, special live programs in the Planetarium with natural resource experts, interactive exhibits, and more.



Enjoy a fun-filled day with the ʻohana while learning about our native birds and the ecosystems they inhabit. For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 640-6185 Tags:



