Meeting Up For Mocktails - Event Details

Meeting Up For Mocktails

Monday, March 4, 2024, 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: CC 301

Learn more about the Student Activities Council (SAC) over a glass (or more) of mocktails and savory snacks!

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all students with a SP24UHH-SAC and/or SP24UHH-CB validation. For disability accommodations, please contact Ramona Lefcourt at rnaone@hawaii.edu by 2/20/2024.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

