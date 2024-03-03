Boba At Panaʻewa - Event Details
Boba At Panaʻewa
Join SAC and UH Hilo Housing on an adventure to Panaʻewa Zoo for a scavenger hunt, Teapresso, and a musubi! Transportation will be provided.
Sunday, March 3rd, 12pm-3:30pm
Sign up through this link: forms.gle/GFec9dmYriifRYuc6
Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a SP24UHH-CB validation, SP24UHHSAC validation, and/or those who reside in UH Hilo Housing. For disabilities accommodations, please contact Ramona Lefcourt at rnaone@hawaii.edu prior to 2/19/2024.
For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu
Tags: SAC Housing Zoo educational boba adventure teapresso free food
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Recognition Award Nominations
- The 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations by Friday, February 23, 2024, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline). ...
- 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Committee Member Recruitment
- The Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Program acknowledges individuals, groups, teams, or organizations who have shown strong evidence of their leadership potential based on the values of **Alaka‘i** (Leadership), **‘Ike Pāpālua** (Gift of ...
- 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...
- Spring 2024 Freshman ʻEleu
- Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2023 or Spring 2024, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ...
- Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
- Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.