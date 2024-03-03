Boba At Panaʻewa - Event Details

Boba At Panaʻewa

Sunday, March 3, 2024, 12:00pm – 3:30pm

Join SAC and UH Hilo Housing on an adventure to Panaʻewa Zoo for a scavenger hunt, Teapresso, and a musubi! Transportation will be provided.



Sunday, March 3rd, 12pm-3:30pm



Sign up through this link: forms.gle/GFec9dmYriifRYuc6

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a SP24UHH-CB validation, SP24UHHSAC validation, and/or those who reside in UH Hilo Housing. For disabilities accommodations, please contact Ramona Lefcourt at rnaone@hawaii.edu prior to 2/19/2024.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu

Tags: