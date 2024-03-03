Battle of the Bands - Event Details

Battle of the Bands

Friday, March 8, 2024, 7:30pm – 8:30pm

Come watch a talent show of your fellow students who will be performing.



UH Hilo Housing and Student Activities Council (SAC) presents Battle of the Bands! Students will get the chance to perform in a ‘talent show’ style event and present their musical skills. Come enjoy a light refreshment and cheer on your favorite artist!



For more information reach out to Becky Gutshall, SAC Vice Chair at sacvc@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a SP24UHH-CB or SP24UHHSAC and all students who reside in UH Hilo Housing.

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu

