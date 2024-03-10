Spring 2024 Freshman ʻEleu - Announcement Details

Spring 2024 Freshman ʻEleu Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2023 or Spring 2024, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment.



Meet with your advisor between February 15 and March 15 to avoid receiving registration hold.



The hold will prevent you from registering for Fall 2024, starting March 25, and the only way to remove the hold is to meet with your advisor.



To schedule your appointment, log into STAR Balance <https://www.star.hawaii.edu/appointment/> to find a day and time that works best for you.



Need help navigating through STAR Balance and scheduling your appointment? Check out our step-by-step instructions <https://hilo.hawaii.edu/advising/starbalance/>! For more information, contact: uhhadvis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7776

