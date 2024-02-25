Peace Corps Week: Library Exhibition - Event Details

Peace Corps Week: Library Exhibition

Thursday, February 29, 2024, 8:00am – 9:00pm

Location: Mookini Library

To commemorate the establishment of the Peace Corps, the Political Science Department cordially invites you to join us for the following events in the week of February 26.



Monday-Friday, February 26-March 1

8 am to 9 pm (M-R) & 8 am to 4 pm (F) @ Mookini Library

--Peace Corps Exhibition

Display of the historical materials of the Peace Corps, including the training schedule, curriculum, government documents, rosters and bios of the volunteers, photos, and the like.



Monday, February 26

11 am to 1 pm @ Campus Center Plaza

--Film

Watch the documentary on the Peace Corps program on the Big Island

--Quizzes

Test your knowledge of the Peace Corps.



Monday-Friday, February 26-March 1

UH Hilo Social Media @ YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

--Talk story

Returned Peace Corps volunteers sharing their life-changing experience



The 2024 Peace Corps Week is organized by the Political Science Department, in collaboration with UH Hilo's Office of International Student Services and Intercultural Education, Mookini Library, the Big Island Returned Peace Corps Volunteers (RPCVs), and East Hawaii Rotary Peace Group.

For more information or any questions or assistance, please contact Dr. Su-Mi Lee at sumilee@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

