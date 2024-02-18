TCBES Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. This seminar will be held in-person and streamed online via Zoom. Meeting ID: 916 4562 2125 Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Seminar Series Presentation Friday, February 23, 2024, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Wentworth 1 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Natural Resource Management Seminar Series presents, "Cultivating Civility: Strategies for a Positive Working and Learning Environment" with Jennifer Stotter, Ph.D., Interim Director of Institutional Research, UH Hilo, and Alana Ortiz, Diversity & Inclusion Specialist, Office of Equal Opportunity, UH Hilo, on Friday, February 23rd at 2 PM HST. The seminar will be held in-person in Wentworth 1 and streamed online via Zoom. All are welcome!



hawaii.zoom.us/j/91645622125



Meeting ID: 916 4562 2125



Passcode: TCBES



Abstract:



In modern learning and professional settings, fostering civility is crucial for nurturing respect, inclusion, collaboration, and productivity. This workshop offers practical strategies to promote civility in workplaces, emphasizing its role in enhancing well-being, reducing conflicts, and boosting organizational performance. Topics covered include understanding civility in learning and workplace settings, addressing hostile environments, improving communication, advancing diversity and inclusion, and cultivating empathy among team members. By empowering participants to tackle incivility and cultivate respectful environments, this workshop aims to foster professionalism and mutual respect for enhanced individual and organizational success. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

