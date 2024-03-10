Merrie Monarch Screen Printing! - Event Details

Merrie Monarch Screen Printing!

Friday, March 15, 2024, 12:00pm – 2:30pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Join us for a special collaboration between the Student Activities Council (SAC) and Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, to kick off the Merrie Monarch festivities! Come learn and observe the art of screen printing while getting acquainted with the SAC team and their leadership opportunities for Fall 2024.



Discover the magic of the Merrie Monarch Festival and get the scoops on the week's activities. Don't miss your chance to celebrate the upcoming Festival with the SAC team!



Note to participants: please wear clothing that can get dirty/painted.



Disclaimer: Participants, screen printing carries inherent risks, including the possibility of damage to your apparel item being printed as well as items you are wearing during the printing process. The Student Activities Council (SAC) assumes no responsibility for any potential harm to your apparel during the process. Your participation acknowledges this risk, and we appreciate your understanding as we aim to make this event an enjoyable experience.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a SP24UHH-CB, SP24UHHDCO and/or SP24UHHSAC ID validation. For disability accommodations, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or rnaone@hawaii.edu by 2/28/24

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

