Prince Kūhiō Day Pāʻina - Event Details
Prince Kūhiō Day Pāʻina
Location: Kēhau Turnaround
Join us in celebrating Prince Kūhiō Day on March 26, honoring the influential Hawaiian leader. Dive into the rich history of kāhili, traditional Hawaiian feather structures for royalty, and discover the customs that pay homage to these regal artifacts.
- Immerse yourself in the culture by crafting your own mini kāhili.
- Take a break from midterms with coloring pages featuring Prince Kūhiō and native birds.
- Treat yourself to delectable Mini Lava Cakes from 808SweetShack paired with refreshing Milk Tea with coffee jelly or P.O.G. Tea from Teapresso.
Don't miss this immersive experience blending culture, creativity, and indulgence. See you there!
Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a SP24UHH-CB or SP24UHHSAC ID validation and all students who reside in UH Hilo Housing. For disability accommodations, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or rnaone@hawaii.edu by 3/8/24.
For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377
